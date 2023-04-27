Darnell Wright was shocked when Bears drafted him originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL Draft is a life changing moment for many incoming prospects, especially those players who are selected in the first round. They’re getting the opportunity to live out their dreams, and they’re coming into a ton of cash, too. Even after months of preparation and months of expectation, it’s an emotional moment for many guys.

Bears first-round draft pick Darnell Wright was practically rendered speechless.

“I’m in shock right now,” Wright said at the outset of his introductory Zoom press conference with the media. “I’m literally in shock.”

Wright considered himself lucky to be drafted by the Bears on Thursday. He already has a relationship with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy from their time together at the Senior Bowl. He has a relationship with offensive line coach Chris Morgan, too, since Morgan put him through a rigorous workout in the pre draft process. Wright also said he’s looking forward to playing alongside Justin Fields. He was clearly happy to land in Chicago, but as he first addressed the media the enormity of the situation was still sinking in.

“I’m just trying to put good sentences together and stuff,” Wright said. “Trying to make sure I sound good and stuff. I don’t know. My head is racing 1,000 miles per hour. I’m trying to justー I don’t know. I’m just trying toー I don’t even know what I’m trying to do. Just talk.”

Wright eventually did find some words, and shed some light on why he is so happy with Thursday’s outcome.

“It’s rare that you get to go somewhere where you really get to get coached by someone you really like and you feel like can take your game to the next level. That’s what I feel like C-Mo can do for me. He already told me it’s gonna be hard, but I’ve never shied away from hard. I just want to get the best out of myself, and I think Coach C-Mo is gonna be perfect for me. It’s just gonna be perfect.”

