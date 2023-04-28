Darnell Wright on Being Drafted by Bears: ‘I Wanted to Be Here'

Darnell Wright on Bears: 'I wanted to be here' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Darnell Wright got very familiar with the Chicago Bears before the draft.

He completed a top-30 visit with the Bears. Ryan Poles and the team worked him out in Nashville. And he got off on the right foot with offensive line coach Chris Morgan.

A lot of pundits prognosticated the Bears taking the Tennessee offensive tackle. The 6-foot-6 330-pound offensive lineman is one of the most tantalizing prospects in the 2023 NFL draft. Some went as far as to say he's the best player in the draft.

Asking Wright where he thought he would end up in the draft, he wasn't sure. But he had the Bears on his mind predraft.

"I actually wanted to be here," Wright said on ESPN 1000. "I wouldn't say I mocked myself to go anywhere. But I was thinking to myself, if there was a place I'd want to go, this is probably the place to go. I'm very lucky in this case."

The Bears traded down one spot in the first round with the Philadelphia Eagles. They gave them the rights to the No. 9 pick so they could select Jalen Carter, who the Bears were comfortable passing on, despite their struggles on the defensive line.

They earned a 2024 fourth-round pick on their trip back to No. 10. And they took Wright with the pick, making him the second tackle taken in the draft and filing him in as their expected starting right tackle.

He played 15 games over three seasons with the Vols in Tennessee. Through nearly 900 snaps, he allowed zero sacks, two quarterback hits and eight pressures. He is a nasty, hard-hitting tackle who isn't afraid to be aggressive on the line.

And to him, he's just getting started with his capabilities.

"I haven't even scratched the surface of what I can become," Wright said.

