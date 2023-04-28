Darnell Wright embracing high expectations from Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears say they aren’t handing Darnell Wright the right tackle job. But when a team uses a top-10 pick to acquire a player at a position of need, the expectation is that player is coming in to start Week 1. “Competition” or not, the right tackle job is Wright’s to lose.

Coming in to start at any position as a rookie in the NFL is tough. For offensive tackles, things are especially tough. A player not only needs to adjust to facing top-tier pass rushers week in and week out, but needs to adjust to playing alongside new teammates and blocking for a new quarterback. And they need to do it all while under the microscope of a critical fan base. Since the league has become a pass-heavy, QB-driven league, offensive linemen have found themselves in the spotlight more than ever. Wright isn’t running away from the moment, though.

“I embrace expectations upon myself,” Wright said. “I have expectations upon myself bigger than just football. I have expectations to take care of my family. I don’t know what my role for the team is but whatever that role is I’m going to take it full on and do my best I can.”

Sure, it would be easier if Wright had been drafted by a team with veteran tackles in front of him. That would give Wright time to develop in practice with mentorship from someone else, and without critical fans judging every one of his snaps. But it’s clear that Wright is happy to be in Chicago, and he’s opting to look at the big challenge in front of him in a different light.

“It gives me a lot of confidence that they think that I can come in and help them in any type of way,” Wright said. “It just feels like having that confidence that they believe in me, that gives me even more confidence to believe in myself.”

Confidence is one of the biggest traits Wright exudes, right behind his cheerful demeanor. He’s not cocky, but he knows that he’s gifted and if he applies himself, and puts faith in his coaches, he could be great.

“You just think, ‘Man I have a lot of potential and I have a lot of stuff I need to get better at, as well.’ You just start chasing that as fast as you can and you never really know how far that’s going to take you.”

