Darnell Wright Addresses Chicago Bears Fans on Social Media

By Ryan Taylor

Darnell Wright addresses Bears fans on social media originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After the Bears selected Darnell Wright, an offensive tackle out of Tennessee, the newly minted Bear shared a video with fans on social media.

"What's up y'all? What's up Bears fans? Darnell Wright here. Ready to get to work. Bear down baby!" Wright said in the video shared by the Bears' social media account.

Wright played three seasons at Tennessee, playing in 15 games. He played 13 games in his junior season and came on as a top prospect late in his college career.

He thrived in the SEC, playing 892 snaps and allowing zero sacks, eight pressures and two quarterback hits. He thrived against the likes of Will Anderson and in the Senior Bowl, where he saw an admirable pass rush.

He will immediately slide into the right tackle spot, opposite Braxton Jones, to deliver a phenomenal run block and pass-protecting package.

