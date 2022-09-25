Darnell Mooney Stayed After Bears' Win to Catch With Jugs Machine

Mooney stayed after Bears' win to catch footballs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Another unproductive week for Darnell Mooney.

The Bears' first pass option recorded two catches for 23 yards during the team's win over the Houston Texans. That stat line brings his yearly totals to four catches for 27 yards.

For this, the third-year receiver hung back after the team departed the field to get in some practice. Mooney was caught on video catching balls from the jugs machine in his uniform.

That’s either Darnell Mooney or someone in a Mooney jersey catching passes with a JUGS machine after the game. pic.twitter.com/unWF7bJ11V — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) September 25, 2022

The game wasn't all negative for Mooney. He technically finished with the most receiving yards he's recorded this season. Plus, he helped with the intangibles, like blocking downfield for a big run from Khalil Herbert to set up for a touchdown.

There's a bit of irony in Mooney's performance and postgame reaction.

The Athletic featured Mooney in an intriguing story before the season. The story mentioned his admirable financial responsibility -- never making any big purchases and driving around the car he used in high school -- but also his continuous usage of the jugs machine.

According to the story, when Mooney got his first NFL paycheck, he bought a jugs machine for his house and his high school in Alabama, for him and the kids to use when he visits home.

So far, Mooney's offseason work and late nights at Halas Hall haven't shown on the field. The Bears' passing game is arguably the worst in the NFL. The team ranked last in passing attempts, completions and yards coming into Sunday's game.

Hopefully, Mooney's willingness to keep working on his game and focus on his improvements will help him as the season moves on. He and Cole Kmet haven't made a strong impression early in the season.

