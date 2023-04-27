Darnell Mooney Reacts to Bears Drafting Darnell Wright on Twitter

Darnell Mooney reacts to Bears drafting Darnell Wright originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chalk up another Darnell on the Bears roster. Alongside Darnell Mooney, Darnell Wright is heading to Chicago after the Bears selected him with the No. 10 pick in the draft.

Check out Mooney's hilarious reaction to the Bears drafting Wright.

Can’t go wrong with a Darnell ! 🤟🏽 — Darnell Mooney (@Darnell_M1) April 28, 2023

The Twitter reactions were flowing after the Bears, not only drafted Wright, but traded back and earned a future third-round pick from the Eagles to get him.

Now, they have their starting right tackle in place to help Justin Fields.

Wright played three seasons at Tennessee and saw 15 games with the Vols. In 892 college snaps, he didn't allow a single sack. Wright allowed eight pressures and two quarterback hits.

