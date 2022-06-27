Darnell Mooney on Changes Under Eberflus, Poles: “It's Night and Day”

Mooney on changes under Eberflus, Poles: “It’s night and day" originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Last week, Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney joined Red Line Radio, a Chicago sports podcast produced by Barstool Sports, and he did not hold back.

Mooney specifically spoke about changes under new head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles, describing the atmosphere as “smooth.”

“It’s night and day,” Mooney said, comparing the change of leadership to operations under former head coach Matt Nagy.

Mooney said one of the biggest differences this offseason is improved organization and communication.

“Everybody knows where to go, when to do something, what’s the expectation, what’s the standard,” he said. “You know what you’re getting out of the next day.”

When asked about Eberflus’ reputation as an “intense” coach, Mooney countered that the head coach is “chill.”

“He sets the standard. He sets what everybody’s mindset is,” Mooney said. “… He’s just making sure everything’s organized.”

When he wasn’t slightly shading the old franchise leadership, Mooney discussed his recruitment process at Tulane, reaction to finding out he was heading to Chicago and what fans can expect this upcoming season.

He pointed to quarterback Justin Fields as someone who’s ready to have a breakout season.

“He’s locked in. He’s gonna have a big year,” Mooney said of Fields.

Mooney is entering his third season in the league and has emerged as a star for the Bears. This past season he recorded 81 receptions and over 1,000 receiving yards, good for 19th in the league and first among the Bears.