Darnell Mooney, Justin Fields ‘Working Nonstop' to Take Bears to Next Level

Darnell Mooney and Justin Fields developed an excellent rapport last season, and the Bears' duo knows their connection will be vital to the success of Chicago's offense in 2022.

The Bears are relying on Fields taking a giant leap this fall, and he'll need his bond with Mooney to be even stronger than it was last season for that to happen. So, this offseason has been about one thing and one thing only for the Bears' QB-WR tandem: Work.

"Almost every week," Mooney told Ehsan Kassim of The Gadsen Times about how often he works with Fields. "Except for this week, obviously. I'm down here, you know, helping out my young boys. But we get to work every time, every chance we get for sure. Like, any off-time, any time after practice. I mean, we continuously work nonstop."

With Allen Robinson leaving to join the Los Angeles Rams in free agency, Mooney will be the Bears' No. 1 receiver this year, spearheading a group of unheralded and oft-criticized pass-catchers. Mooney knows shutting him down will be the focal point of opposing defenses, and he's ready for the challenge that comes with the No. 1 receiver label.

"I'm not satisfied yet," Mooney told Kassim about his 1,000-yard season in 2021 and taking on a new role this season. "I don't plan on getting satisfied yet. I have a lot more in the tank that has been hidden. Hopefully, I can let all of that out this year.

"I'm ready for whatever anybody brings to me," Mooney continued when asked about being the No. 1 option. "I'm ready for any task, any type of defense that we're seeing, whatever it is, anyway, I can help the team. You know, if I get double-teamed, I'll be a decoy for the team so everybody else can be open. I mean, I'm good with that. Any way I can help win."

The Bears are installing a new offensive scheme this offseason as coordinator Luke Getsy promises to get Fields on the move more and attack down the field. Getsy's specific scheme remains a relative mystery, but we know it will be an offshoot of the Shanahan tree, utilizing the wide-zone running game and play-action bootlegs off it.

Fields has been widely praised this offseason for his work ethic and leadership. Head coach Matt Eberflus has been wowed by Fields' deep ball and promised the Bears would take their shots this season.

Count Mooney among those who believe greatness lies ahead for Fields.

"He's going to be amazing," Mooney told Kassim about Fields.

Fields and Mooney both have to elevate their games in order for the Bears to exceed expectations. If Getsy's system can get the best out of the young QB-WR duo, there could be some fireworks at Soldier Field this fall.

