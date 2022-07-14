Darnell Mooney Drives the Same Car Dodge Challenger He Had in High School

Mooney drives the same car he had in high school originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Professional football players are accustomed to balling out on their newly signed checks with jewelry, clothing, houses, etc.

Not Darnell Mooney.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Bears receiver used his first check to buy a 'jugs' machine to practice catching footballs, according to a feature story done by The Athletic. He even bought one for his high school in Alabama for the kids to use there and for him to use when he goes home.

Mooney's keeping every penny he earns from the four-year, roughly $3.5 million deal he signed when he was drafted in the fifth-round of the 2020 NFL draft.

He even drives the same 2016 Dodge Challenger he had in high school, according to the same report from The Athletic.

Calling Mooney a penny-pincher might be an understatement. But, Mooney's financial literacy is quite uncommon from athletes of his status.

The third-year receiver should receive a healthy payday once his rookie contract is finished over the next two seasons. He recorded his first career 1,000 yard season last year and will be the team's primary pass-catching option this season.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.