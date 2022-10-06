Darnell Mooney: Bears Bad Red Zone Trips Stemmed From Bad Practice

Mooney: Bears red zone woes stemmed from bad practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One of the biggest talking points following the Bears’ loss to the Giants in Week 4 was their sudden inability to score in the red zone. Coming into the game, the Bears had scored five touchdowns in seven red zone trips. The 71.4% conversion rate was top-five in the NFL. But they went 0-3 in the red zone against the Giants, settling for three field goals. If they had kept up with their previous rate, two of those field goals would’ve been touchdownsー an eight point difference with the extra points. Instead of losing 20-12, they would’ve been playing in overtime.

Many focus on what happened during the game to explain why the Bears couldn’t find the endzone. Was it bad playcalling? Did the offensive line whiff on key blocks? Did Justin Fields miss open receivers, or were the receivers failing to create separation? But from Darnell Mooney’s view, the red zone issues started before the Bears even got on their plane for New Jersey.

“We had a terrible Friday practice,” Mooney said. “I don’t think anybody else thought anything about it, but as me, my perspective was I don’t think it was the best Friday.”

That’s important since the Bears do all of their red zone work on Fridays. And just like the game on Sunday, Mooney said the offense wasn’t scoring a lot of touchdowns on Friday.

“It kind of resulted in that game,” said Mooney. “So I think we’ve got to have a better Friday practice. Good thing is we haven’t hit Friday yet. We’ve still got Friday tomorrow. I’ll try to make sure everyone is locked in, telling them before we get the play done, ‘Hey, lock in. Let’s get this play done. Execute this play so everybody’s comfortable.’”

As things stand, the Vikings rank sixth in the NFC with 86 points scored. The Bears rank dead last with 64. They’ll need to score points to win this Sunday, and they’ll need to pick up the slack this Friday to do that.

