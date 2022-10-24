Dante Pettis Takes Over Velus Jones Jr as Bears New Punt Returner

Dante Pettis takes over as Bears new punt returner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Velus Jones Jr. is getting a break as the team's punt returner.

Wide receiver Dante Pettis is taking over as the Bears' punt returner, evidenced by his fielding a punt from the Patriots on the first drive of the game.

Jones muffed two punts in the first six weeks of the season.

Dante Pettis back returning punts — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) October 25, 2022

First, he muffed and lost a fumble against the New York Giants late in the fourth quarter. The Giants missed a field goal as a result of recovering the punt, but it gave them enough time on offense to eat the clock and destroy the Bears' chances of coming back on offense.

In Week 6, Jones muffed a punt at the six-yard line against the Washington Commanders, setting up a goal-line touchdown for running back Brian Robinson.

After the Commanders' game, head coach Matt Eberflus ascertained the team would "evaluate" every player at each position and look to make potential lineup changes.

Pettis' ownership as the team's punt returner equals one move. The team also started Michael Schofield at left guard and inserted Lucas Patrick at center in place of Sam Mustipher.

“We need to look at each individual guy,” Eberflus said after the loss to the Commanders. “We’re spending time during this mini-bye to evaluate each guy first. We come up with three things they’re doing well right now and three things they need to improve on, and the plan for each guy fundamentally to improve on that. That’s a very important piece for us to grow as a football team.

“We’re gonna look at the lineups, where people are, are we putting guys in a position to succeed. Is there anything that can create competition at any position on the football team? That’s healthy for us, to be able to do that going forward.”

