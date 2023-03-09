Dansby Swanson Originally Had ‘Reservations' About Joining the Cubs

Swanson originally had 'reservations' joining the Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It came down to the wire for both the Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson.

Both parties watched multiple shortstops sign massive deals during free agency. Trea Turner went to the Phillies, Xander Bogaerts landed with the Padres and Carlos Correa eventually remained with the Minnesota Twins.

Swanson was the Cubs' last option to bring in a star-caliber shortstop. And they did, to the tune of a seven-year $177 million deal.

Swanson, however, had "reservations" about joining the Cubs.

"Basically [he] said, 'To tell the truth, I wasn't sure this was the right place for me,'" MLB reporter Jon Heyman said on 670 the Score with Mully & Haugh. "But he became convinced. And when I saw him, he was happy that he made that decision."

Swanson certainly had several suitors, entering free agency after seven seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

But, he wasn't initially sold on the Cubs. Heyman didn't explain the reason for his hesitation. It could have been the Cubs' record from 2021; this would make sense, considering Heyman reported Swanson only cares about winning.

"He's not interested in going to Chicago," Heyman said. "Even though it's probably the best city in the country, at least in my opinion, and the best pizza and the best hotdogs. And it's awesome and beautiful and all that. And he doesn't care at all about it. He only wants to win."

Swanson's reservations are rather puzzling. Despite his reported lack of interest in the city, his wife, Mallory, plays professional soccer for the Red Stars, in Chicago. It's also one of the biggest sports markets in the world, evidence of his lucrative contract.

Nevertheless, the impetus of his signing is to win. He and the Cubs aspire to do just that.

Jed Hoyer and the Cubs have been waiting to build up the "next great Cubs team." They finally have some semblance in place with the additions of Swanson, Cody Bellinger, Jameson Taillon, Tucker Barnhart, etc. The Cubs hope to return to their winning ways and allow themselves to compete in a World Series.

Swanson wants that, and only that, too.

