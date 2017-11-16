The Chicago Bears continued their preparations for this week’s game against the Detroit Lions, and they’re still working without at least one of their key players.

That player, linebacker Danny Trevathan, missed practice for the second straight day with an ankle injury. That injury also kept him out of last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and it’s unclear at this point whether he will be able to play against the Lions in Week 11.

Cornerback Bryce Callahan, sidelined with a knee issue, and tight end Dion Sims, who has been out with an illness, also remained out for the Bears.

The illness that Sims is dealing with is still unknown, and head coach John Fox declined to go into details about what is going on during his press availability following practice on Thursday.

“OK, you’re dealing with an illness, and in some way, shape or form, there’s laws against that and there’s laws about it,” he said. “I mean I’m not being evasive, but I kind of am. And for the right reason.”

Sims hasn’t been able to practice since Week 8 of the season, and missed last week’s game against the Packers.

The Bears did get some good news on the injury front, as three players, including Kyle Long, who were limited in practice on Wednesday were full participants on Thursday. Cornerback Sherrick McManis and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris were both on the field at Halas Hall at full capacity for the workout.

Linebacker Sam Acho, dealing with a shoulder issue, and offensive lineman Tom Compton, who left last week’s game with an ankle injury, both remained limited for the Bears during their workout.

For the Detroit Lions, their injury report remained exactly the same with Ziggy Ansah and Dwyane Washington both out of practice with injuries.