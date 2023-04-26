Daniel Jeremiah Has Bears Taking Tyree Wilson in Final Mock Draft

NFL analyst has Bears taking Tyree Wilson at No. 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

We're less than 24 hours away from the highly-anticipated 2023 NFL draft, as of this writing.

The Bears have been attached to a plethora of names, offensive and defensive. But one NFL analyst snuck in a final mock draft with the Bears getting a defensive gem at No. 9.

NFL.com analyst, Daniel Jeremiah, has the Bears getting Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson at the No. 9 pick.

"Wilson could easily go No. 2 overall to the Texans. He slips a bit, and the Bears hit a home run at No. 9," Jeremiah wrote.

Some speculate the Bears will be in the running for Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. In this mock, Jeremiah had Carter going to the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 5 pick. But he wasn't so sure that will be the right answer come draft night.

"Half of the league sources I talk to think Carter will be the pick here, while the other half has told me there’s no chance he’ll be Seattle’s selection at No. 5. I don’t know what to believe, but he would be a great fit in Pete Carroll’s defense," Jeremiah wrote.

Either way, Carter's stock has slipped after he was charged with reckless driving and racing on the night of Georgia's National Title victory. The accident saw two people die, including a Georgia teammate and a recruiting staffer.

The coveted three-technique rusher also dropped a goose egg on his pro day, completing half the workout after cutting drills from the workout. ESPN's Mike Greenberg believes Carter will go to the Bears at No. 9, based on his conversations with people in Kansas City.

"I'm telling you what the buzz is everywhere here. All of the buzz is that Jalen Carter is going nine to Chicago," Greenberg said on ESPN 1000 with Waddle & Silvy.

Greenberg, on the other hand, believes Wilson won't fall out of the top three, which he thinks will help Carter fall to the Bears at the No. 9 pick.

Wilson has gained some steam leading up to the final days of the draft. He's 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds with athleticism and power at the edge position. He played four years at Texas Tech, racking up 17 sacks and 121 total tackles.

He's an absolute beast at the edge position, one of the Bears' dire needs. They rostered arguably the worst defensive line unit in the league last year, so Wilson's presence would have an immediate, positive effect on the Bears.

Should the Bears find Wilson, they seemingly would be avoiding the risk in Carter. But would they lose out on Carter's generational ceiling?

