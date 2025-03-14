As dangerous winds, possibly strong storms near, here's how to prepare for overnight severe weather

Despite the Chicago area seeing mostly sunny skies and near record-high temperatures for much of the day Friday, dangerously high winds and possibly severe storms are on the way late this evening.

While some far western parts of the Chicago area may start to see rain just a couple of hours past sunset, much of the region will likely bear the brunt of the storm in the overnight hours.

In preparation, the American Red Cross is prepared to respond to disaster, as winds with the potential to uproot trees and send outdoor objects flying through the air move in.

As the worst of the conditions are likely to impact the region while many people are asleep, officials are advising residents to remain vigilant and prepared.

It's important to be prepared if and when severe weather rolls in, and beginning Friday night, the Chicago area is expected to be impacted by it. NBC 5's Christian Farr has tips to help you get ready.

"We just need to be ready for potential power outages, and the way to do that is to keep things charged. Keep the devices charged up, make sure you have a way to receive warnings and alerts," NBC Chicago meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said.

Experts are also advising residents with patio furniture or other large outdoor items to secure them, as they could cause major damage to surrounding areas if they're swept up in the wind.

Residents should be prepared to seek shelter in the event of a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning.

"Once you get that weather warning, which you usually get through a weather alert, that means you need to seek shelter," Connie Esparza of the American Red Cross said.

Though heavy rain will move out of the region in the overnight hours, a high wind warning will take effect in Chicago at 7 a.m. Saturday, with gusts up to 60 miles per hour expected on what will likely be a warm, cloudy morning.