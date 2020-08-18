Lake Michigan

Dangerous Swimming Conditions Expected Tuesday at Lake Michigan Beaches

Weather forecasters are warning Chicago-area residents to stay out of Lake Michigan Tuesday

By Sun-Times Media

Weather forecasters are warning Chicago-area residents to stay out of Lake Michigan Tuesday.

Strong currents and waves reaching up to six feet could make for dangerous swimming conditions along the lakefront, the National Weather Service said.

Swimmers in Lake and Cook counties in Illinois, as well as Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, are warned to stay out of the water and avoid piers, jetties, breakwalls and other structures along the shoreline, the weather service said.

Local

Near North Side 2 hours ago

Woman Robbed on Near North Side

Near North Side 3 hours ago

Man Wanted for Indecent Exposure on Near North Side

The conditions are expected to persist until Tuesday evening, the weather service said.

Tuesday’s temperatures should reach a high of about 76 degrees, the weather service said, before dropping to the low 60s in the evening.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Lake MichiganChicago lakefrontNational Weather Service in Chicagodangerous swimmingswimming conditions
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us