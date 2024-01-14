politics

Dangerous cold could impact turnout for Monday's Iowa caucuses

Unlike a presidential election, caucus-goers must attend one of 1,600 meetings across the state at 7 p.m. on Monday to make their choice.

By Mary Ann Ahern and NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The bitter cold and dangerous wind chills sweeping through Iowa will likely have an impact on the state's caucuses, which begin the 2024 presidential election process on Monday.

Unlike a presidential election, caucus-goers must attend one of 1,600 meetings across the state at 7 p.m. to make their choice. The weather will be a huge factor — as temperatures will dip below freezing and wind chills plummet to as low as 30 degrees below zero.

As of late Sunday, former President Donald Trump was leading all the polls by about 30%. If the lead holds up, it would be a record win for Iowa. However, there’s also attention on the fight for second place and whether the second place finisher will have a decisive win.

The most recent Des Moines Register polls shows:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Donald Trump - 48%

Nikki Haley - 20%

Ron DeSantis - 16%

Local

Chicago Weather 5 hours ago

Chicago-area schools closed for Monday, Tuesday due to frigid temperatures

Lake Michigan 6 hours ago

Here's why there is steam coming off Lake Michigan

Democrats are out participating in picking their nominee, with party leaders looking to reform which state goes first. However, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is traveling to DesMoines on Monday on behalf of the Biden campaign — knowing that as Republicans take center stage, the Democrats don't want any attacks to go unanswered.

NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern is in Des Moines for the Iowa caucuses and will have live updates throughout the day on Monday.

This article tagged under:

politics
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us