Dangerous cold could impact turnout for Monday's Iowa caucuses

The bitter cold and dangerous wind chills sweeping through Iowa will likely have an impact on the state's caucuses, which begin the 2024 presidential election process on Monday.

Unlike a presidential election, caucus-goers must attend one of 1,600 meetings across the state at 7 p.m. to make their choice. The weather will be a huge factor — as temperatures will dip below freezing and wind chills plummet to as low as 30 degrees below zero.

As of late Sunday, former President Donald Trump was leading all the polls by about 30%. If the lead holds up, it would be a record win for Iowa. However, there’s also attention on the fight for second place and whether the second place finisher will have a decisive win.

The most recent Des Moines Register polls shows:

Donald Trump - 48%

Nikki Haley - 20%

Ron DeSantis - 16%

Democrats are out participating in picking their nominee, with party leaders looking to reform which state goes first. However, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is traveling to DesMoines on Monday on behalf of the Biden campaign — knowing that as Republicans take center stage, the Democrats don't want any attacks to go unanswered.

NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern is in Des Moines for the Iowa caucuses and will have live updates throughout the day on Monday.