Dan Ryan Expressway

Dan Ryan, Red Line Shut Down for Armed Person on Tracks Near 79th Street

A person was seen walking with a knife on the Red Line tracks, Chicago police said.

The Dan Ryan Expressway and the CTA Red Line were shut down Saturday afternoon on the South Side after a police SWAT team was called for a report of an armed person on the tracks near the 79th Street station.

The SWAT team responded to the station about 3:05 p.m. after a person was seen walking with a knife on the Red Line tracks, Chicago police said.

The CTA suspended Red Line service between the 95th Street and Garfield stations, the transit authority said.

Illinois State Police said the Dan Ryan Expressway was shut down in both directions between 79th Street and 87th Street to “assist CPD with the ongoing incident.”

The closures were still in place as of 4:40 p.m.

