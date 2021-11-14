Dan Ryan Expressway Crash Leaves Driver With Life-Threatening Injuries

The southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed for approximately six hours Sunday after a multi-vehicle crash sent a driver to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the crash occurred in the local lanes near 29th Street at approximately 12:36 a.m. Sunday.

The crash involved a sedan and a semi-truck, according to police. The driver of the sedan was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The condition of the semi-truck driver has not yet been released.

At approximately 12:49 a.m., all southbound local lanes of the expressway were closed for clean-up and an investigation, and those lanes were reopened at approximately 7 a.m.

No cause of the crash has been released, and an investigation continues.