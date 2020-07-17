2 Killed in 3 Crashes on Dan Ryan Expressway, Police Say

At least two people were killed in three crashes on the Dan Ryan Expressway overnight into early Friday, according to Illinois State Police.

Authorities said the first took place just after midnight, at around 12:04 a.m. in the outbound lanes near 83rd Street, involving a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash.

A person got out of their vehicle and was fatally struck by another car, according to police, who said the driver of that second vehicle abandoned their own car and ran away.

The next crash occurred at around 12:08 a.m. in the outbound lanes, between 87th and 91st Street, officials said.

Four vehicles were involved in the incident, according to police. At least two people - the driver of one of the cars and an infant in that same vehicle - were injured and taken to area hospitals in critical condition, according to ISP.

Authorities said lanes were closed from 79th Street to I-57 and Halsted southbound.

The third crash took place in the southbound lanes near 71st Street, according to ISP, leaving one person dead just before 4 a.m.

Two to three cars were involved, officials said, and the crash caused one vehicle to burst into flames, killing one person inside.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office could not immediately confirm the fatalities and further details on injuries in any of the crashes were not available.

The causes of each crash remain under investigation.