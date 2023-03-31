Dan Plesac Thinks Cubs Will Be Most Improved MLB Team in 2023

Plesac thinks Cubs will be most improved MLB team in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs opened the season with a decisive win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Not bad considering predictions had the Brewers winning the division and the Cubs finishing third. But there is a lot of baseball left to play.

But MLB Network's Dan Plesac is squarely on the Cubs' bandwagon.

And it boils down to the middle infield combo of Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner.

"I just really like this double play combination," Plesac said. "I thought getting Dansby Swanson in the free agent market was huge for the Cubs. Now, with that said, Nico Horner is going to have to move from shortstop to second base. I'm a huge Nico Horner fan."

Plesac then glowed about a double play from the game, while highlighting their offensive combination as well.

"I just think these two guys have a chance," Plesac added. "The Cubs could be the most improved team in 2023. I'm buying Dansby Swanson. I'm buying Niko Horner. Eric Hosmer.

"Listen, today was a great opener for the Cubs."

The Cubs finished 2022 with a 74-88 record and are hoping to contend in 2023. Jed Hoyer went out and spent on the free agent market to bolster their roster.

Aside from adding Swanson, Hoyer brought in former MVP center fielder Cody Bellinger.

They also added infielders Trey Mancini, Eric Hosmer and catcher Tucker Barnhart too. And they added Jameson Taillon to the starting rotation.

And Plesac isn't the only one dreaming big for the Cubs, former Cy Young winner Jake Peavy thinks the Cubs will contend.

"My bold prediction is they're gonna build a statue to the one David Ross outside Wrigleyville at some point in the near future," Peavy said. "And here's why. Dansby Swanson signed, Trey Mancini signed, Eric Hosmer.

"Their culture is now building for a good thing to happen in Chicago, just like it happened back in 2016 when these guys punched their ticket and they carried that Rossy guy off the field. He now gets to take this elderly group with a lot of young talent and mesh something special together."

