Dan Levy Tweets About Chicago's Schitt's Creek Pop-Up, Clears Up ‘Rumors'

Schitt's Creek co-creator and star Daniel Levy took to Twitter to clear up some rumors about Chicago's newest pop-up.

Levy, who played David Rose on the beloved sitcom, said he heard about the pop-up, but that it is not sanctioned by the show.

"I appreciate the enthusiasm but the event isn’t sanctioned by Schitt’s Creek and rumors of cast attending are untrue," he tweeted Monday afternoon. "Encouraging all to keep making choices that do not risk the health & safety of themselves and others."

The new pop-up called "Schitt Happens" opened at Replay Lincoln Park Friday with plans to continue for several months.

The bar has said on its social media that it is "not an official Schitt's Creek event," but it appears that didn't stop fans from speculating.

Running through April 1, the pop-up costs $20 per person for a table reservation and $20 beverage credit, according to Tock Chicago. Reservations can be placed for parties of two to six people, following city guidelines.

According to the bar, guests can take photos throughout the experience, including by the Rosebud Motel, Cafe Tropical, Moira's Wig Wall and the "Welcome to Schitt's Creek" sign, along with several other items related to the show.

The pop-up also features local vendors and artists selling goods through the "Rose Apothecary."

Currently, indoor service at Chicago bars, restaurants and events is allowed at 25% capacity or 50 people per room or floor, whichever is lower.