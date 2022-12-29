Dan Campbell on Bears' Quarterback Justin Fields: ‘He's Dangerous'

Dan Campbell on Justin Fields: 'He's dangerous' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dan Campbell noted all the attributes and powers the Bears have that will make defeating them difficult for the Lions on New Year's Day.

During the matchup's last contest, the Lions snuck out of Soldier Field with a one-point win, 31-30 over the Bears. But, the second time around, Campbell knows it won't be an easy task.

"[They have a] physical defense, high motor, they’re getting takeaways, punching the ball, scrape at them, they’ve been playing pretty good football,” Campbell said to the media.

“They played good against Buffalo last week, and then offensively everything starts with [Justin] Fields once again, man, he’s dangerous and [Bears RB David Montgomery] 32’s a [heck] of a back in the run game. So, there again starts with the run game with these guys. Special teams unit is physical, so we know we’ve got our hands full.”

Campbell's self-inflicted interruption while mentioning Justin Fields' name is likely the product of his previous performance against the Lions.

Fields not only threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns, but he also rushed for 147 yards and an additional two touchdowns, including a record-breaking 67-yard touchdown which would become the franchise's longest quarterback run and quarterback rushing touchdown.

The Lions' defense would prevail, stopping Fields and the Bears late in the fourth quarter with a fourth down sack from Okwara, after a sack from Hutchinson two plays prior.

Detroit came away with the victory. But, it wasn't easy for the Lions to contain the Bears and Fields.

"It's not easy," Campbell said. "I think 'limit' is the right word. I think he's [Fields] hard to stop, but you do have to limit him. And if you want to stop him, you have to limit what he's able to do."

