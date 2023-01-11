Damar Hamlin Heading Home After Being Discharged From Buffalo Hospital

Damar Hamlin heading home after being discharged from Buffalo hospital originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Damar Hamlin is on his way home.

The Buffalo Bills safety was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, the team announced on Wednesday. 

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” Jamie Nadler, MD, the care team lead for Hamlin, said.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. He spent the next week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center before being admitted to Buffalo General on Monday. The 24-year-old went through a “comprehensive medical evaluation,” along with other tests, on Tuesday.

Local

LaSalle County 59 mins ago

Massive Fire Reported at LaSalle Chemical Plant; Residents Asked to ‘Shelter in Place'

coronavirus illinois 2 hours ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: How Contagious is New Variant, What to Know

More to come…

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us