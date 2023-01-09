Damar Hamlin Back in Buffalo After Being Discharged From Cincinnati Hospital

Damar Hamlin back in Buffalo after being discharged from hospital originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Damar Hamlin’s road to recovery has brought him back to Buffalo.

The Bills safety was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and flown out of Cincinnati on Monday. Hamlin took to Twitter to relay the news and show his appreciation for the outpouring of support he’s received.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. 🫶🏾



Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling.



The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more.



Bigger than football! 🫶🏾 — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 9, 2023

Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home! 🏩🫶🏾. — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 9, 2023

The Bills also posted a message saying they are “thrilled and proud” to share the encouraging update.

UC Health doctors confirmed that Hamlin has been walking and tolerating a regular diet.

“I can confirm he is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery,” Dr. William Knight said of Hamlin.

The news comes one week after Hamlin was sent to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium during the Bills’ game against the Bengals. He spent the next seven days there before going back to Buffalo on Monday and reached significant milestones in his recovery after spending the first two days under sedation while requiring a ventilator.

Hamlin’s teammates wore No. 3 patches on their jerseys during their regular season finale against the New England Patriots on Sunday, and Hamlin was able to cheer them on from his hospital bed. The NFL community’s support for Hamlin stretched far beyond Buffalo, as well, with players across the league wearing “Love for Damar” shirts over the weekend.

Hamlin will continue receiving treatment and undergoing tests at Buffalo General Medical Center.