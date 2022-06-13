Damaging Winds, Hail, Isolated Tornado Possible in Chicago Area Amid Storms Monday

Damaging winds, large hail and possibly even a tornado or two are possible as severe storms eye the Chicago area Monday ahead of a dangerous heat wave.

The thunderstorms are expected to move across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana during the afternoon hours Monday. The biggest threats will be damaging winds of up to 75 mph and large hail, but a brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

According to the latest forecast models, around 11 a.m., showers and thunderstorms storms are expected to develop west of the city, moving east through Lake and Cook counties around 1 p.m.

While the storms are expected to move quickly and be out of the Chicago area by 6 p.m., the entire Chicago area is under an enhanced risk -- that's level 3 out of 5 -- of seeing severe weather.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The storms come at the start of a heat wave in the city.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory beginning at noon Monday and continuing through 8 p.m. Wednesday in LaSalle, Grundy and Kankakee counties in Illinois, along with Newton, Jasper and Benton counties in Indiana.

Officials said heat indices are expected to peak in the afternoon, reaching between 105 to 109 degrees.

The evening is expected to be mostly dry and partly sunny, with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Check back for updates from the NBC 5 Storm Team as this forecast develops.