Dallas police advertise hiring event in Chicago area on billboard

Not long after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly addressed his state's efforts to recruit law enforcement officers from the Chicago area, a large police department in the south is taking a similar approach.

A billboard spotted by NBC Chicago photographer George Mycyk just 1.2 miles away from the Chicago Police Department headquarters advertised a hiring event next month for the Dallas Police Department at the College of DuPage.

The billboard advertises starting pay over $70,000, with the promoted hiring event taking place from Nov. 9-12.

In September, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched billboards across the Chicago area, guaranteeing a $5,000 signing bonus to Illinois police officers who relocate.

At that time, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker slammed DeSantis for the advertising campaign.

"A one-time signing bonus for new officers in Florida doesn’t erase the danger women, immigrants, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community caught in the crosshairs of Ron DeSantis’ culture wars face when moving to that state. It doesn’t erase the fact that moving your family to Florida means guaranteeing your children a lower-quality education that repaints history with racist dog whistles or that residents are priced out of basic flood insurance for their homes," Pritzker said in his statement.