Dallas Clark Named Honorary Captain for Iowa Football Game

The Iowa Hawkeyes football season kicks off Saturday, Sept. 3 with their home opener against South Dakota State.

Amidst the excitement behind Kurt Ferentz' team for the 2022 season, the quarterback competition and the Hawkeye defense, another surprise is in store for Iowa City.

Dallas Clark, former Hawkeye and ex-NFL tight end, was named an honorary captain for the game, according to a press release from the school.

Clark was a unanimous consensus first-team All-American in his final season with Iowa in 2002, earning the John Mackey Award as the best tight end in the nation. He completed his career with 81 receptions for 1,281 yards in two seasons as a tight end.

Clark is also being inducted into the Iowa Letterwinners Club Hall of Fame on Friday evening and will be introduced at halftime of Saturday’s game. He will accompany the Iowa captains to midfield for Saturday’s pregame coin toss and will be in the locker room before and after the game.

In his NFL career, Clark played nine seasons for the Indianapolis Colts and one season each for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens before retiring in 2014.

He recorded 505 receptions for 5,665 yards and 53 touchdowns during his career. He was named to one All-Pro and Pro-Bowl team in 2009 and was part of the 2007 Super Bowl championship Colts team.