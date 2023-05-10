Dalen Terry to represent Bulls at NBA draft lottery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dalen Terry didn't play much during his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls, but his irrepressible spirit created an upbeat bench demeanor that TV cameras aired plenty---if Terry didn't find them himself.

Now, can that same attitude lead to some massive lottery luck?

Terry will serve as the Bulls' on-stage representative at Tuesday's NBA draft lottery, according to the team's public relations department. The Bulls own merely a 1.8 percent chance at the No. 1 pick---and the right to draft French teenager Victor Wembanyama.

Even if the Bulls don't get the No. 1 pick, Terry's good vibes will have to create some major mojo. The Bulls only have an 8.5 percent chance at a top-four pick, which they have to have or else the selection conveys to the Orlando Magic as the final payment on the Nikola Vucevic trade.

When the Bulls overcame the second-longest odds in league history to win the 2008 NBA draft lottery and eventually select Derrick Rose, Steve Schanwald, then the team's executive vice president of marketing and business operations, served as the on-stage representative. After the Bulls stunningly overcame 1.7 percent odds, Schanwald expertly dropped the Bulls' ticket office's phone number on the broadcast and said ticket representatives were standing by to take calls.

Landing this year's top prize in Wembanyama would have a similarly galvanizing effect. The Chicago Bears held the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft before trading it, and the Chicago Blackhawks won this week's NHL draft lottery, giving them the opportunity to select Connor Bedard, a potential generational talent.

Terry only played 214 minutes this season. That ranked 43rd among rookies. His small impact would become a footnote if he smiled on stage as the Bulls won the right to draft Wembanyama.

Once again, Chicago will play host to the draft lottery, which takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

