Dalen Terry Recalls Bulls' Unique Approach in Predraft Dinner

Terry recalls Bulls' unique approach in predraft dinner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When Dalen Terry responded "Who wouldn't want to be here?" to a question about his fit with the Chicago Bulls during his introductory press conference on Monday, he meant it on multiple levels.

First, there was the workout and dinner Terry and Bulls brass shared ahead of May's draft combine, in which general manager Marc Eversley said the 19-year-old wing impressed as a player and person.

Terry was similarly taken with the Bulls' approach.

"It was just love. It was real hospitality," Terry said on the most recent episode of the Bulls Talk Podcast when asked what he remembered from his predraft meeting with the Bulls.

"A lot of these predraft workout interviews and all that, it's more of an interview, it's not a conversation. And we had a good conversation. Laughing, joking around. They were asking about my outside life, asking about Instagram, social media, everything, you know? It was like we knew each other already."

So when Terry got the call from his agent — as his friend and workout partner Tari Eason crossed the stage as the Houston Rockets' selection at 17 — telling him that the Bulls would be picking him 18th in the 2022 NBA Draft, there wasn't much surprise. Only celebration.

That was Terry's first impression of the current Bulls, but he's also well-acquainted, in his words, with the franchise's "rich culture."

"I've watched so many Hardwood Classics," Terry said on the podcast. "I've been watching The Last Dance ever since I got drafted. I've watched that like 10 times already. I watched that this morning while I was getting my hair cut.

"Being in an organization like this, you're just happy to be here and I hope I have a long journey here."

Bulls fans, including a few unnamed Chicago celebrities who Terry said have reached out to him, hope the same. His message in return?

"What's good?" Terry said with a grin. "I'm just happy to be here. Hope y'all love me just as much as I love y'all."

He's off to a good start.

