Dalen Terry on Bulls' fit: 'I really wanted to be here'

Dalen Terry's personality jumps through Zoom.

Taking a break from his draft party in Phoenix that he said had about 100 attendees, the newest Chicago Bull and 18th overall pick met the Chicago media remotely Thursday night. And you might say he's excited to get to town and to work.

And the 6-foot-7-inch guard has been so ever since he worked out for the Bulls at the Advocate Center just before the NBA Draft Combine in May.

"I really wanted to be here,” Terry said. “It’s crazy. I called my agent immediately, right after (the workout). I was like, ‘That’s where I need to be.’ It’s great that they drafted me. Man, I’m so happy.”

Terry, who turns 20 in July, averaged 8.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.8 minutes for Arizona last season. He started all 37 games and earned all-Pac 12 defensive team honors.

"My defense and my versatility is going to come over immediately,” Terry said. “Those are the things that I can do every day. I believe also that my energy, my leadership and all that, my grit, all those things that make me who I am are going to keep me in this position (to be successful).”

Terry said he needs to improve his off-the-dribble shooting. General manager Marc Eversley called Terry "a capable shooter" but also cited that as an area that needs improvement. Terry shot 36.4 percent from the shorter 3-point line on low volume of 2.1 attempts.

In general, Terry was a low-usage offensive player for Arizona.

"I pass the ball," Terry said. "I was doing the little things that don't show up on the stat sheet. That was the role I was playing. Whatever situation I'm in, I'm going to adapt to."

But his defensive mindset, energy and competitiveness stood out to Eversley and the Bulls throughout the draft process.

"Man, I feel like I fit in perfectly," Terry said. "I'm a lengthy guard who will do anything to win. I watched so much DeMar DeRozan this year, it's crazy. Him just getting to his spots. Zach LaVine, smoothest player ever."

Terry said Alex Caruso was in the locker room for his predraft workout at the Advocate Center.

"Wow," Terry said.

Yeah, he's excited. He also is taking receipts on those who went before him.

"I remember everybody already," Terry said. "I got it."

Not that he's mad about where he landed at 18. Just that he's competitive enough to know that 17 players went before him.

"18 was perfect," Terry said. "I'm glad I went 18. I'm happy, so happy. I have no regrets at 18. I wanted to go to the Chicago Bulls. I love it. I'm ready."

