Dalen Terry Interviews Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan in Comical Video

Terry interviews LaVine, DeRozan in funny video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dalen Terry tried his hand at some interviewing in Paris, joining a scrum of reporters at the gym while interviewing Zach LaVine.

It didn't end well, as LaVine insisted DeMar DeRozan "put him in timeout."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"Who gave him this? Who gave him a mic?" DeRozan said.

He emphatically asked questions to all the Bulls players – questioning the identity behind Ayo Dosunmu's hair bun-creator, the reasoning for Nikola Vučević's nickname "Vooch," and running around the floor with the loud energy he's shown since Day 1.

Here's the hysterical video of Dalen being Dalen:

Reporter @DalenTerry is asking our guys ALL the hard-hitting questions 😂 pic.twitter.com/aSxTzWNkQs — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 18, 2023

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.