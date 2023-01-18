Dalen Terry Interviews Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan in Comical Video

By Ryan Taylor

Terry interviews LaVine, DeRozan in funny video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dalen Terry tried his hand at some interviewing in Paris, joining a scrum of reporters at the gym while interviewing Zach LaVine. 

It didn't end well, as LaVine insisted DeMar DeRozan "put him in timeout."

"Who gave him this? Who gave him a mic?" DeRozan said. 

He emphatically asked questions to all the Bulls players – questioning the identity behind Ayo Dosunmu's hair bun-creator, the reasoning for Nikola Vučević's nickname "Vooch," and running around the floor with the loud energy he's shown since Day 1. 

Here's the hysterical video of Dalen being Dalen:

