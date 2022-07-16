Dalen Terry Exits Bulls' Summer League Finale With Hamstring Injury

Terry exits summer league finale with hamstring injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dalen Terry's promising first summer league ended with misfortune Saturday night when he exited the Chicago Bulls' summer league finale with a right hamstring injury.

Terry, the Bulls' first-round pick at No. 18, appeared to slip on a wet spot after receiving a pass from Justin Lewis and beginning to make a move. He retrieved the loose ball, passed it back to Terry and immediately signaled for a substitute while clutching his leg. Shortly thereafter, he retreated to the locker room and the team announced Terry would not return.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here’s the play where Terry got hurt pic.twitter.com/uapJO8kuVt — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) July 16, 2022

Speaking on the NBA-TV broadcast, analyst Sam Mitchell reacted to the news by pointing out while nobody wants any injuries, the initial diagnosis of a hamstring injury sounded better than a knee injury. Knee injuries, particularly on non-contact plays like the one on which Terry injured his hamstring, can be particularly scary. Bulls fans still scarred by Derrick Rose's injury don't need to be reminded of that.

Through four games, Terry averaged 14 points on 56.3 percent shooting with 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Terry also had averaged 4.5 turnovers but had displayed an ability to see the floor well and finish at the rim. He shot 81 percent on 5.3 free-throw attempts per game.

The Bulls entered their finale with a 3-1 mark.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.