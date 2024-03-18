Dairy Queen to give away free ice cream cones on first day of spring

Did someone say free ice cream?

Tuesday, March 19 isn't just the first day of spring -- or Illinois primary day, for that matter -- it's also "Free Cone Day" at Dairy Queen.

Tuesday, Dairy Queen restaurants nationwide will be giving away one free small vanilla soft-serve cone. The offer is free without purchase at participating non-mall locations in the U.S. You can also score a free cone with any purchase at participating mall locations.

Customers are limited to one free cone while supplies last, the chain says. The offer also isn’t valid on mobile or delivery orders.

Dairy Queen fans may also be happy to learn that the chain will bring back its fan-favorite Cherry Dipped Cone. Earlier this week, the company confirmed to TODAY.com that cone will be returning for a limited time.

“We know our fans love the Cherry Dipped Cone, and we’re excited to bring this sweet offering back for a limited time at participating locations,” a Dairy Queen spokesperson tells TODAY.com. “We are always innovating our menus to showcase delicious new and fan-favorite flavors for our iconic dipped cone.”

The chain also currently offers Chocolate Dipped and Confetti Cake Dipped Cones, according to its website.