Dairy Queen Free Cone Day: How to get your free cone Thursday

Welcome to spring, Chicago -- and welcome to Dairy Queen's legendary Free Cone Day.

The annual DQ day each year coincides with the spring equinox, takes place for 2025 on Thursday, March 20.

"Free Cone Day is by far one of our favorite days of the year,” Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing at DQ said in a statement. “There’s nothing sweeter than enjoying a tasty cone – on DQ – to kick off a season full of reasons to celebrate.”

Participating non-mall DQ locations on Thursday will be serving up free small vanilla cones with purchase, while supplies last, the chain said.

The free cone deal does not include delivery or mobile orders and is limited to one cone per person.

According to an article from TODAY.com, Free Cone Day doesn’t include dipped cones, but since its restaurants are independently owned and operated, some participating locations may offer this deal: For a $1 donation supporting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, you can upgrade and get your cone dipped.

Dairy Queen is offering a chance to win “Free Cones for a Year” through a sweepstakes giveaway. To enter, download the DQ App and sign up for DQ Rewards for a chance to win. More information on the rules for the free cone for a year sweepstakes can be found here.

Dairy Queen's free cone day is separate from one also hosted by Ben & Jerry's, which is set for April 8 this year.