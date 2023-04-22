Dairy Queen is Selling Blizzards for 85 Cents, But Time is Running Out

Dairy Queen is celebrating one of its coveted, chilly treats with an incredibly sweet offer.

But if you want to take advantage, you'll have to act rather quickly.

To commemorate the introduction of the Blizzard in 1985, Dairy Queen is offering customers a small Blizzard for $0.85 through the DQ mobile app. The deal ends on Sunday, though, so there isn't much time left.

Until then, to get a Blizzard for 85 cents, download the DQ app on your cell phone and follow the prompts to register for a DQ Rewards account. Dairy Queen notes that deals may take up to 24 hours to show up on the app after logging in. They might appear sooner, however. The offer is only valid at participating locations.

If the Blizzard bargain wasn't enough, Dairy Queen has released its newest limited-time offerings just as the warmer months arrive. The Summer Blizzard Treat Menu, which is available across the U.S., includes two new flavors: Peanut Butter Puppy Chow and OREO Brookie, as well as three returning options: S'mores, Cotton Candy and Choco-dipped strawberry.