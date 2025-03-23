As spring gets underway, Dairy Queen is celebrating the return of warmer weather with a deal on their iconic Blizzard treats.

According to a press release, the company will offer customers 85-cent small Blizzards with a purchase of $1 or more beginning on Monday, marking the company’s 85 years in business.

The deal coincides with the launch of the company’s summer Blizzard flavors, which will include the Mixing Bowl Mashup and the Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard.

"For 85 years, we have been serving up smiles, sweet traditions and the most iconic frozen treats around. We figured what better way to celebrate this milestone than by giving our fans even more reason to indulge in their favorite flavors by offering them an 85-cent Blizzard,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Dairy Queen.

According to details of the promotion, customers who have the DQ mobile app and are rewards members will be eligible to redeem the reward between Monday and April 6.

The company’s summer Blizzard menu will launch on Monday, March 31. New offerings will include the Mixing Bowl Mashup, with brownie batter and chocolate chip cookie dough. A Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard will also be released, including cheesecake pieces, chunks of chocolate and strawberries.

More information can be found on the company’s website.