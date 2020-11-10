Daily New Coronavirus Cases in Wisconsin Have Increased More Than 8 Times Over Since September

In just over two months, the state of Wisconsin has seen its daily number of new coronavirus cases increase more than eight times over and deaths go up tenfold, data shows.

As of Monday, Wisconsin was adding an average of 5,639 new coronavirus cases per day, according to data from the state's health department. In early September, the state was seeing an average of 674 new cases each day. That increase is more than eight times over in just over two months.

In the last 47 days, Wisconsin has gone from an average of four deaths due to coronavirus-related illnesses per day to an average of 40 deaths per day as of data released Monday - a tenfold increase in seven weeks.

Those figures have been calculated using seven-day rolling averages, as most coronavirus data is analyzed to identify trends and isolate outlying data.

Wisconsin reported 4,360 new coronavirus cases and 17 additional deaths on Monday. That brought the total number of cases in the state to 271,770 since the pandemic began and lifted the death toll to 2,329.

A total of 14,077 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.The statewide case positivity rate - the positive cases out of tests conducted - sat at 35%, Wisconsin health officials said, which was an increase from 33.5% on Saturday.

The state reported a daily record number of new cases on Saturday with more than 7,000 new cases.