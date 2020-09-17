Dad, Daughter Create Candy Chute for Socially-Distanced Trick-or-Treating

An Ohio dad and daughter created a way for trick-or-treaters to socially distance this Halloween amid the coronavirus: a homemade candy chute.

Andrew Beattie posted on Facebook this week showing a "completely touch-free experience for trick-or-treaters" this October using a long tube used to deliver candy.

"I want our youngins to be able to have some sense of normalcy and maybe a little bit of exercise in all this madness," Beattie said in a Facebook post.

The two decorated a six by four inch cardboard tube, which they placed along their railing to slide candy through one of the openings into candy bags.

Night time shot of the candy chute, complete with lights and sign! Thanks, everyone, for all the support!Edit: added a non-flash photo and a pic of the sign as well to get the full effect! Posted by Andrew Beattie on Monday, September 14, 2020

"If this candy chute makes things easier or safer and gives those with mobility challenges more of a chance to participate, then what's the harm?" Beattie asked.

In another Facebook post, Beattie shows the candy chute at night, fully decorated with Halloween-colored lights and a ghost-shaped sign that reads, "place buckets here."