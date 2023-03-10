D.J. Moore's Career Statistics Would Rank Highly in Bears' History

D.J. Moore's career stats would rank highly in Bears' history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

D.J. Moore has penciled in some impressive statistics during his ongoing five-year career in the NFL.

In five years with the Carolina Panthers, he's tallied 364 receptions, 5,201 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. If those five seasons were played with the Bears, his receptions would place him third all-time in franchise history and his receiving yards would place him first.

D.J. Moore's 364 receptions over the last five seasons would make him third on the Bears' all-time receptions leaderboard, trailing only Walter Payton and Matt Forte. His 5,202 receiving yards would be most in franchise history. And he's only 25 years old arriving to Chicago. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) March 10, 2023

Don't fear, Moore is not nearing the end of his career, as these rankings on the franchise's all-time records lists would imply. He's 25 years old and the Bears have him under contract for the next three seasons.

The Bears acquired Moore via trade with the Carolina Panthers. They handed over the No. 1 pick for the No. 9 pick, a No. 61 pick, a 2024 first-round selection, a 2025 second-round selection and the aforementioned Moore.

Moore signed a three-year extension with the Panthers last March for roughly $62 million ($41.5 million of which is guaranteed). The Bears will retain the full salary and have him on the team for the duration of his extension.

He will join a cohort of receivers headlined by Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool and tight end Cole Kmet.

He will undeniably become the Bears' No. 1 option through the air and hopefully fair well with Justin Fields, who has a knack for tossing an accurate long ball, as Moore reciprocates a complimentary talent for hauling them in.

Hopefully, he can leave his mark on the Bears on all-time receiving lists.

