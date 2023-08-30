Cyclist shot in Englewood Wednesday morning

A 29-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot while riding a bicycle in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood Wednesday morning.

At approximately 8:27 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Stewart Avenue, the man told police that he was riding a bike when he was approached by an unknown individual.

That person pulled out a weapon and shot the cyclist in the back of the leg, according to police.

The suspect then fled the scene, and the victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.