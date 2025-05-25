Cyclist rescued by Marine Unit after falling into Lake Michigan

A 67-year-old man was rescued by Marine unit personnel after falling into Lake Michigan Sunday, officials said.

According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Lakeshore Drive.

He was riding a bicycle when he fell into the water, where he was pulled out by Marine Unit personnel, police said.

Officials said the man was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

No further information was available as of Sunday evening.