Cyclist Killed in Glenview Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Say

Police in suburban Glenview are investigating after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, officers were called to the scene near Sanders Road and South Parkway Drive at approximately 3:10 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers did not see a vehicle, but found 59-year-old Wheeling resident Trinidad Salgado, who had been riding a bike when he was struck.

Salgado was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

New information in the crash indicates that the suspect’s vehicle in the crash was a dark-colored Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, model year 2017 or 2018. The vehicle has damage to the front driver’s side headlight and front bumper, according to police.

Anyone with information on the crash is being asked to call Glenview police at 847-729-5000, or the police tip line at 847-901-6055.