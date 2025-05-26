An 18-year-old cyclist is in critical condition after he struck an SUV near Chicago’s Millennium Park Monday morning.
According to police, the teen was riding a bicycle eastbound on Madison Avenue when he struck a southbound SUV in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue.
Police said the SUV had a green light at the intersection when the collision took place, according to the initial investigation.
The teen was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The roadway was closed for several hours for an investigation into the collision.
The driver of the SUV was issued a citation, and the department’s Major Accidents unit is investigating.
