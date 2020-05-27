Cyclist in Critical Condition After Being Hit by Stolen Vehicle in West Town

Chicago police say two individuals are in custody after a stolen vehicle hit a cyclist in the city’s West Town neighborhood on Wednesday evening, leaving the rider in critical condition.

According to authorities, the cyclist was riding in the 1300 block of West Hubbard at approximately 6:15 p.m. when they were struck by the vehicle.

The cyclist was taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

Police say that two individuals have been placed into custody in connection with the incident, and charges are pending in the case. A weapon was also recovered at the scene.