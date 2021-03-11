CVS to Offer COVID Vaccine at 3 More Locations in Illinois

CVS announced Thursday that it will soon offer COVID-19 vaccinations at three more locations in Illinois as the pharmacy chain's supply expands.

A spokesman for CVS said the three new locations are all located in Chicago's south suburbs: Flossmoor, Olympia Fields and Kankakee. Appointments can be made online for those locations beginning on Saturday, with vaccinations beginning Sunday.

The company has already been administering vaccines at five locations in Illinois: Pekin, Mendota, Hoopeston, Belleville and Chicago.

Illinois was among 14 states or jurisdictions in which CVS said Thursday it had expanded vaccinations this week through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, a partnership with the federal government that began last month and provides doses of the COVID-19 vaccine directly to pharmacies.

That supply through the FRPP is in addition to the doses sent to pharmacies and other vaccination sites from those allocated to jurisdictions like the state of Illinois or city of Chicago. It was not immediately clear how many additional doses CVS locations in Illinois would be receiving under the FRPP.

With the new locations, CVS now offers vaccinations at nearly 1,200 stores across 29 states and Puerto Rico, the company said. Appointments at all CVS locations can be made via the company's website here.

The company says those eligible for the vaccine at the CVS locations in Illinois must meet the following criteria:

Must live or work in Illinois

People age 65+

Qualifying essential workers who are public facing and cannot distance

People with specific health-complicating conditions or status

Residents and staff of long-term and congregate care

The Chicago location, however, is limited to people age 65+ and health care workers, or grocery/food/agriculture workers who live or work in the city.

For a complete look at where and how you can make an appointment in Illinois or where you can receive vaccine information for your area, click here.