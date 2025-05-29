Hundreds of CVS pharmacies are set to close in 2025, the national drug store chain confirmed Thursday to NBC Chicago, as part of an ongoing effort to "realign" the company's retail footprint.

According to a statement, CVS plans to close 270 stores nationwide in 2025. The closures were first announced in October of 2024, the company said.

In January 2024, three Chicago-area CVS locations closed, including two in Chicago and one in suburban Highland Park. More details on where upcoming store closures would be was not immediately available.

In November 2021, the company announced plans to reduce store density in certain locations and "optimize" existing stores and pharmacies. As part of the announcement, CVS Health said it planned to close approximately 300 stores over the next three years.

"The company has been evaluating changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure it has the right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers and for the business," CVS Health said at the time.

Following the realignment announcement, CVS Health closed 900 stores between 2022 and 2024, the company said. During the same time period, it opened 100 others.

"Store closure decisions are based on several factors, including population shifts, consumer buying patterns, store and pharmacy density, pharmacy care access, and community health needs," the statement continued. "We’re focused on ensuring we have the right kinds of stores and the right number of stores in the right locations."

The statement went on to say that CVS Health was "strategically" closing locations to "better meet consumers’ health, wellness and pharmacy care needs – not in reaction to industry pressures."

The company also said it planned to open nearly 30 CVS Pharmacy locations, including some inside Target stores, in 2025. The chain also previously announced plans to open "smaller format" stores in select communities in 2025, with stores less than 5,000 square-feet, a full-service pharmacy and limited over-the-counter products available for purchase.