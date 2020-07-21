coronavirus testing delays

CVS Responds After Patients Report Delays in Coronavirus Test Results

Getty

As testing for the novel coronavirus increases, CVS Pharmacy said it has seen a delay in receiving test results, acknowledging recent patient reports about extended test result wait times.

CVS said in a statement Tuesday that there has been a an "extremely high demand for tests," which has caused processing backlogs for the company's lab partners.

"Due to these factors, it may take 6-10 days for people to receive their results and, in some instances, our lab partners may take even longer to return results," said Charlie Rice-Minoso, communications consultant for CVS.

Local

FDA recall 23 mins ago

Health Officials Recall Hand Sanitizer Due to Potential Toxins

unemployment 2 hours ago

Urgent Warnings Issued by Police After Pattern of Unemployment Fraud Hits Illinois

When a patient's coronavirus test sample is collected at a CVS Health drive-thru site, the test is sent to an independent lab, Rice-Minoso said. That lab sends the results back to CVS, where staff inform{s) the patient of the results, according to Rice-Minoso.

Morey Curtis Dunbar, a woman recently tested for the coronavirus, said she started to feel sick two weeks ago and was tested for COVID-19 at a CVS Pharmacy.

Dunbar said she was told the results would arrive in six to 10 days, but the wait lasted longer.

"If we are being asked to get tested, we cannot wait weeks," Dunbar said.

After nearly two weeks, Dunbar said she received her negative test results on July 20.

Other individuals have shared stories on social media about waiting for results to return, some claiming the wait has lasted three weeks.

Quest Diagnostics, an independent testing lab, said the company is doing all it can to bring more diagnostic testing to patients.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus testing delayscoronavirus testingcvs pharmacyquest diagnostics
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us