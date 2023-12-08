Customers line up for hours to taste new CosMc's restaurant in Chicago suburb

Following weeks of anticipation, McDonald's held the grand opening for its new CosMc's spinoff restaurant in suburban Bolingbrook on Friday - the first of its kind in the country.

Lines of cars stretched out of the parking lot as drivers waited for their chance to sample the menu.

The drive-thru-only restaurant primarily focuses on drinks, including smoothies, teas, frappes and more. It also serves food, such as a creamy avocado tomatillo sandwich, and sweets like cookies, caramel fudge brownies and McPops - mini doughnuts with either cookie butter, apple cinnamon or hazelnut filling.

According to a spokesperson, CosMc's is a new small-format, beverage-led concept restaurant part of a limited test.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The grand opening drew a caravan of cars, with some people waiting as long as two hours.

“My 17-year-old nephew from Texas told me about it via TikTok," said Sharla Vittorio. "I live down the street, I thought I’d check it out.”

Employees told NBC Chicago that so far, the most popular orders seem to be the Churro Frappe and Spicy Queso Sandwich.

By the end of the year, McDonald's hopes to open 10 CosMc's locations nationwide. Additional stores are expected to open in the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio metro areas by the end of 2024.

The restaurant appeared to be based on a vintage McDonaldland mascot named CosMc, an alien character who appeared in ads in the late 1980s and early 1990s.