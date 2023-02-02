Customer Stabs Chicago Spa Employee During Altercation: Police

A woman remained in critical condition Thursday after she on Wednesday was stabbed by a customer at a spa on Chicago's southwest side, according to authorities.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. in the 3800 block of S. Archer Ave. in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood, officials said.

According to police, the victim, a 35-year-old female employee, was stabbed by a customer following an altercation. The victim sustained stab wounds to her neck and wrist and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

When authorities arrived on the scene, the suspect was no longer there.

Area One detectives are still investigating the circumstances surround the incident, according to authorities. No one was in custody.